What are Sunderland's chances of claiming promotion into the Premier League this season?

All eyes are on the Riverside Stadium on Monday night as Middlesbrough and Sunderland look to boost their bid for promotion into the Premier League.

As it stands, it is the Black Cats that hold the upper-hand and results elsewhere over the weekend mean the Black Cats could move to within three points of the automatic promotion places if they can claim all three points on Teesside. Current Championship leaders Leeds United romped to a 7-0 home win against Cardiff City after six different goalscorers all found the net in a dominating performance at Elland Road.

Just one goal was all it took for Sheffield United to remain at the head of the chasing pack as former Sunderland transfer target Ben Brereton-Diaz got the only goal in the Blades win at Derby County. Burnley, perhaps unsurprisingly, managed to keep yet another clean sheet in their visit to Portsmouth - but the Clarets were also kept at bay as the deadlock remained in place after a low key 90 minutes at Fratton Park.

Blackburn Rovers remain in the play-off places following their 2-1 home win against Lancashire rivals Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion round off the top six, despite falling to a surprise 2-1 defeat at struggling Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon. The latter of those results have opened the door for Middlesbrough ahead of their meeting with Sunderland and Michael Carrick’s men head into the game knowing they will reclaim a play-off place if they can avoid defeat on Monday night.

Sunderland will travel down the A19 looking to move on from what was a slightly underwhelming home draw with Plymouth as an injury-time effort from Nathaniel Ogbeta helped the relegation-threatened visitors snatch a share of the spoils at the Stadium of Light last weekend. Despite that disappointment, Le Bris stressed his side remain in the fight for a place in the Premier League - but conceded they must improve their performances over the near future.

Speaking after the draw with the Pilgrims, the Black Cats head coach said: “We are still in a good place, but the league is tough. We have to learn from this experience, manage things differently when we’re feeling a bit more tired, and push ourselves further. It’s still one point. But if we want to be in the top bracket of the table, we need to improve.”

But as Sunderland look to claim what would be a crucial win, what impact have the weekend’s results made on the current odds to secure promotion into the Premier League this season.

Championship promotion odds (as per Bet365)

Plymouth Argyle 2500/1 Portsmouth 1500/1 Luton Town 1250/1 Derby County 750/1 Stoke City 500/1 Hull City 500/1 Cardiff City 350/1 Oxford United 350/1 Swansea City 250/1 Preston North End 250/1 Queens Park Rangers 150/1 Watford 50/1 Millwall 50/1 Bristol City 33/1 Sheffield Wednesday 33/1 Norwich City 20/1 Coventry City 20/1 Blackburn Rovers 20/1 West Bromwich Albion 10/1 Middlesbrough 5/1 Sunderland 11/8 Sheffield United 1/2 Burnley 8/13 Leeds United 1/33

