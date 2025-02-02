Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Middlesbrough look to be closing in on the £25million striker ahead of the transfer deadline

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough have been handed a transfer boost ahead of the game against Sunderland in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Monday.

Reports have claimed that Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of striker Kelechi Iheanacho on loan from Sevilla. The 28-year-old once joined Leicester City from Manchester City for an eye-watering £25million. The move would hand Boro boss Michael Carrick a huge boost ahead of this Monday’s game, though it is unlikely the striker could be available to play in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iheanacho joined Spanish club Sevilla on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Leicester City last summer and has netted 85 times in 307 appearances in all competitions across his career so far. Sky Sports’ report reads: “Middlesbrough have agreed a loan deal with Sevilla for striker Kelechi Iheanacho. The 28-year-old will undergo a medical today in the North East ahead of his move. Nigeria international Iheanacho has struggled for game time at Sevilla, having signed from Leicester last summer. Boro will pay a significant part of his Sevilla wages.”

Sunderland look set to lose first-team coach Mike Dodds ahead of the game against Middlesbrough. Dodds is set to take the reins at League One club Wycombe Wanderers. That move will present Régis Le Bris with a significant blow ahead of the game against Middlesbrough. The Black Cats continue to be linked with Jayden Danns from Liverpool. However, Tommy Watson is attracting interest from Brighton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.