'Medical today' - Middlesbrough nearing deal for £25m striker ahead of Sunderland clash in Championship
Middlesbrough have been handed a transfer boost ahead of the game against Sunderland in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Monday.
Reports have claimed that Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of striker Kelechi Iheanacho on loan from Sevilla. The 28-year-old once joined Leicester City from Manchester City for an eye-watering £25million. The move would hand Boro boss Michael Carrick a huge boost ahead of this Monday’s game, though it is unlikely the striker could be available to play in the game.
Iheanacho joined Spanish club Sevilla on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Leicester City last summer and has netted 85 times in 307 appearances in all competitions across his career so far. Sky Sports’ report reads: “Middlesbrough have agreed a loan deal with Sevilla for striker Kelechi Iheanacho. The 28-year-old will undergo a medical today in the North East ahead of his move. Nigeria international Iheanacho has struggled for game time at Sevilla, having signed from Leicester last summer. Boro will pay a significant part of his Sevilla wages.”
Sunderland look set to lose first-team coach Mike Dodds ahead of the game against Middlesbrough. Dodds is set to take the reins at League One club Wycombe Wanderers. That move will present Régis Le Bris with a significant blow ahead of the game against Middlesbrough. The Black Cats continue to be linked with Jayden Danns from Liverpool. However, Tommy Watson is attracting interest from Brighton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.
