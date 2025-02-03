Cameron Archer has been linked with a host of Championship clubs this month.

Leeds United hold a “serious interest” in Sunderland-linked striker Cameron Archer, according to reports, but it is unclear as to whether Southampton will sanction an exit for the player between now and this evening’s transfer deadline.

Speculation emerged last week linking the 23-year-old with a potential Championship loan in the latter stages of the January window, with Leeds and Sunderland both credited with an interest alongside fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley. It had appeared as if a deal was unlikely, however, with Southampton boss Ivan Juric seemingly suggesting that he would ideally like to keep Archer at St. Mary’s for the remainder of the Saints’ Premier League survival battle. Speaking in a press conference, he said: "I don't think something will happen. He will stay with us and we will work with him."

But despite reportedly having an initial offer for Archer rebuffed by Southampton, it would appear that Leeds have not given up on signing the forward just yet. An update from The Telegraph reads: “Leeds United have serious interest in Cameron Archer and it will be down to whether Southampton allow the former Aston Villa centre-forward to leave St Mary’s.”

The report goes on to state: “Burnley and Sunderland have also looked at Archer but Leeds are in the box seat if he is allowed to move.”

Heading into deadline day, Leeds remain the only side in the automatic promotion battle yet to make a signing during the current transfer window. Speaking about recruitment efforts at Elland Road in a press conference last week, manager Daniel Farke said: “I’ve been quite open with the whole situation - I'm not a big friend of the January window.

“Options are limited or overpriced. You always need to do something if you have injuries. If you are top of the league and have a really good season. To improve a team playing such a good season, bringing someone in could be risky. We will stay awake for the last hour of the window. We will do something if all boxes are ticked. This group is top of the league after 29 games. We need players who have the right quality, character and is affordable. If not, then we stick with what we've got.”

With regards to their own attempts to bring in attacking reinforcements, Sunderland are understood to be closing in on a loan agreement with Liverpool for teenage striker Jayden Danns. The starlet has been the been the subject of widespread interest from the Championship this month, but the Stadium of Light is widely understood to be his most likely destination at the time of writing.

As part of their report on Archer, The Telegraph also claim that Southampton forward Adam Armstrong has been looked at by Sunderland this month ahead of a potential move, but it is The Echo’s understanding that this is not the case.