Sunderland fail with loan-to-buy bid for Europa League winger - reports

Sunderland reportedly tried to sign Nazar Voloshyn over the weekend.

Sunderland failed with a bid to sign Dynamo Kyiv winger Nazar Voloshyn over the weekend, according to reports.

The Black Cats are understood to be in the market for attacking players in the latter stages of the transfer window, and have consequently been linked with a whole host of names in recent days. At the time of writing, Liverpool striker Jayden Danns is said to be closing in on a loan move to the Stadium of Light, while Red Star Belgrade forward Pape Cherif Ndiaye has also been touted as an option by Serbian publications.

One slightly unexpected piece of speculation, however, comes from TaToTake, via Zorya Londonsk, who suggest that Sunderland tabled an offer for Voloshyn late last week, but were ultimately knocked back by his current employers.

As per the online outlet: “The Championship club made an offer for Dynamo winger Nazar Voloshyn this weekend. Loan and mandatory purchase if promoted. However, Kyiv was not satisfied with such an offer so [he is] staying put this window.”

For his part, Voloshyn is a 21-year-old winger who is capable of operating on either flank. Having risen through the ranks of Dynamo’s youth academy, he has been established himself as a first team regular in recent times, and has featured 27 times across all competitions this season, scoring one goal and assisting seven more. The promising talent is also a current Ukraine U23 star, and has scored two goals in three caps at youth international level.

Sunderland have already signed off on one deal involving a Ukrainian talent this month, with Nazariy Rusyn completing an initial loan move to Croatian side Hajduk Split with an option-to-buy clause attached. Speaking after his exit from the Stadium of Light, the attacker said: “I’d like to thank the management of Sunderland and Hajduk for the professionalism they showed during this transfer and the fact that they went out of their way to accommodate me. I can’t wait to play in front of the legendary Hajduk fans and help the team achieve its goals for this season.”

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added that he believed Rusyn’s exit was the right move for all parties. “We wanted to find the right opening in this window for Nazariy to play more minutes and Hajduk represents a great opportunity for him. The combination of playing style and a club competing for a league title provides the perfect foundation for him at this moment in time and we wish him well for the remainder of the season.”

At the time of writing, Sunderland’s only incoming signing of the January transfer window remains creative midfielder Enzo Le Fée, although it is understood that the Black Cats are working behind the scenes to ensure that more recruitment is finalised before this evening’s 11pm deadline passes.

