Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland and Leeds United-linked attacker has been left out of Southampton’s squad this weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland and Leeds United-linked attacker Cameron Archer has been left out of Southampton’s squad in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old has emerged as an apparent transfer target for the Championship promotion rivals, with several outlets stating Black Cats are considering a move for him. The attacker signed for Southampton from Aston Villa in a £15million deal back in August but has only made ten Premier League starts so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Archer has been left out of Southampton’s squad to face Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. However, there has been talk of a potential injury to the attacker with reports in the south suggesting a groin injury. Archer was also linked with a move to top-flight club Wolves over the weekend with the transfer window drawing to a close.

Leeds United have made a bid for the 23-year-old, hoping to strike an initial loan deal as they search for extra firepower in the hunt for automatic promotion. However, Southampton boss Ivan Juric all but ruled out a departure for striker Cameron Archer before the transfer deadline on Monday evening. "I don't think something will happen," Juric told The Daily Echo. “He will stay with us and we will work with him."

Speaking last week, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke confirmed that his club were not close to any deals and were prepared to move into the final stage of the campaign with no new additions if the right player is not available.

“I’ve been quite open with the whole situation - I'm not a big friend of the January window,” Farke said. “Options are limited or overpriced. You always need to do something if you have injuries. If you are top of the league and have a really good season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To improve a team playing such a good season, bringing someone in could be risky. We will stay awake for the last hour of the window. We will do something if all boxes are ticked. This group is top of the league after 29 games. We need players who have the right quality, character and is affordable. If not, then we stick with what we've got.”