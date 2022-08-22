Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest in training in November last year, but made his first senior appearance for nine months as Wigan won 1-0 at Birmingham in the Championship.

Wyke came off the bench to replace Will Keane with 20 minutes remaining, before setting up another former Sunderland striker in Nathan Broadhead to score the winner.

Wigan had also been reduced to 10 men following Joe Bennett’s red card in the 10th minute.

Charlie Wyke playing for Wigan against Birmingham.

“It’s been a really long time coming,” said Wyke after the match. “It’s been a crazy period as everyone knows, but thankfully I’m back playing now. It was really emotional, especially to have my family in the crowd watching on.

"I don’t think anyone can really understand what me and my family have been through, but thanks for sticking by me and it’s unbelievable to come on the pitch and get an assist today.

“I want to come back, play well and do well for the team. I really worked hard to be back on the pitch today and thankfully I came on and got an assist.

“The club - the fans, manager and players - have been unbelievable with me, I cannot thank them enough. It’s been unbelievable to have their backing in a tough 10 months but I’m back now and hopefully, I can put it all behind me.”

The result means Wigan have taken six points from their first four Championship fixtures this season, after winning the League One title last term.

“The boys had to dig deep,” Wyke added.

“Going down to ten men so early, it was always going to be a tough game but credit to the boys who got the job done. It was a tough shift but it was a great three points in the end!