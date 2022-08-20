News you can trust since 1873
Dennis Cirkin

'Terrific': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Ross Stewart winner in Stoke City win

Sunderland claimed their second win of the season after a 1-0 victory over Stoke – but who stood out for Alex Neil’s side at the bet365 Stadium?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 5:20 pm

After a slow start, the Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik.

Sunderland then defended admirably in the second half, while still posing a threat on the break.

The result means Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five Championship fixtures this season

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the bet365 Stadium:

1. Anthony Patterson - 8

Kept his side in the game through the opening stages when they were very poor, with one particularly excellent stop from Brown. Calm in the second half and claimed crosses well. 8

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Lynden Gooch - 7

Got into some decent areas though an often difficult first half, then showed real defensive tenacity through the second. Growing into the right wing-back role well. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Danny Batth - 6

Got away with one or two errors, particularly when Gayle went very close late on. Came through and won a lot of duels, as per. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Luke O’Nien - 5

Made a couple of terrific, committed blocks but also struggled in his duels with the very impressive debutant Liam Delap. Not a great surprise to see the more physical Wright introduced at the break. 5

Photo: Frank Reid

