'Terrific': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Ross Stewart winner in Stoke City win
Sunderland claimed their second win of the season after a 1-0 victory over Stoke – but who stood out for Alex Neil’s side at the bet365 Stadium?
By Phil Smith
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 5:20 pm
After a slow start, the Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik.
Sunderland then defended admirably in the second half, while still posing a threat on the break.
The result means Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five Championship fixtures this season
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the bet365 Stadium:
Page 1 of 4