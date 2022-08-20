'Tops': Alex Neil reacts to Dennis Cirkin's superb defensive display in Stoke City win
Alex Neil says Dennis Cirkin has ‘all the attributes’ to thrive after the defender delivered arguably his best Sunderland performance at Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.
Cirkin was dominant defensively as Sunderland overcame a poor first half to keep their first clean sheet and take three vital points from the bet365 Stadium.
The 20-year-old has thrived on the left of the back three, which is a role Neil feels perfectly suits his main strengths.
"I thought Dennis was tops today,” Neil said.
“He’s tailor-made for that position in a three, and I think he feels more comfortable there too.
"Sometimes at left-back, you don’t have the full pitch in your view, particularly if you’re bumped up high because what happens a lot of the time is that you end up playing with your back to goal when you’re receiving the ball.
"At the minute, every time Dennis gets it, the pictures are there, and his biggest strength is stepping into the game. When he steps in, he can really drive with a purpose. I thought there were three or four occasions in the second half where he literally drove 60 yards up the pitch and took us all the way to the other end of the field.
"He’s got good quality, he’s aggressive, he's good in the air, he covers the ground, and he can go one-versus-one defending on the flanks.
"He's got all the attributes to be really, really good in that space, and I thought he showed all of that here."