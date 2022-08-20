Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil made no attempts to hide how poor his side had been through the first half, when Stoke City dominated and the physical effects of a gruelling game against Sheffield United in midweek were clear.

Ross Stewart’s goal against the run of play right on the stroke of half time gave them something to hold onto through the second half, the Black Cats defending well and arguably creating they more clear cut chances as they counter-attacked with intent.

“I think the only positive we took from the first half is the fact that we scored,” Neil said.

Anthony Patterson makes a save at the bet365 Stadium

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were really disappointing, we didn't do anything that we've done well for a long period of time. We didn't compete well enough, land on second balls, use the ball well.

“That was frustrating but I think that for how well this team has done over a long period of time, I think you could see that we were leggy today. We were leggy yesterday in training as well and I can't lie, it was a concern for me.

“First half, you could see how much we had to put in at Sheffield United.

“The goal gave us something, but the half-time team talk didn't change whatsoever. The lads know what's expected individually and collectively, and we didn't reach it.

“But you can't play well all the time, and we had 45 minutes to fix it. Second half, we competed better, moved it better and were a threat.

“We had a few chances, and from memory Stoke only really had that one chance through Dwight Gayle, and that is arguably a foul on Danny Batth. If he scores that, it's some goal.

“I've watched all of Stoke's games this season, and I think they were probably more aggressive than we were anticipating. They were good.

“What you've got to do is show the other side of your game, your structure and determination. We fought tooth and nail.

“I think we got today what we deserved from the last couple of games. We've picked up one point from two games and for how well we did, that was tough to take. So today, we arguably got the points we deserved then.

“Patto has done great for us, I'm pleased he got a clean sheet because we're aware that we've conceded too many goals, which you can’t do at this level."

A total of nine yellow cards were shown through the game, which forced Neil into bringing on Bailey Wright and Corry Evans at the break.

“We were younger today and I think you saw that,” Neil said.

“Corry Evans wasn't ready for 90, and I knew if he started he'd want to stay on. If I do that and he breaks down, I'm kicking myself.

“I just felt second half, I felt we needed to be better and we had a couple of bookings, so with it becoming stretched I felt I had to act.