What Sunderland fans are saying about Ross Stewart, Alex Neil, Dennis Cirkin and Stoke City win
Sunderland claimed their second win of the season after a 1-0 victory over Stoke at the bet365 Stadium.– and fans have been reacting on social media.
After a slow start, the Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik.
Sunderland then defended admirably in the second half, while still posing a threat on the break.
The result means Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five Championship fixtures this season.
Here’s how some fans reacted:
@bamgboyeolu: Dennis Cirkin is going from strength to strength, he’s been improved under Neil he plays like a man.
@MVN_98: That’s why Ross Stewart is worth his weight in gold, clinical. Outplayed, barely creating but doesn’t need much invitation to score. Our clinical forwards are our best asset
@Matty_Simpson1: Get in there. Considering it's been 90% of the League One team playing most games, Neil has got them playing very well. Love it
@jonnymcfadden: Excellent win, this team finally has a bit of character about them. Excited to see who we add
@McLeanJ6: Eight points out of a possible 12. I'd say that's a fantastic start to life back in the Championship.
@markmarshall17: What a Win for the Lads today against Stoke. Ross Stewart worth his weight in Gold
@Hunsicker: It’s going to be a good season. No delusions about promotion, mind you, but this is a solid squad that is more than holding its own so far.
@Ian_Crow3: Poor first half, nicked a goal, and AN decision to bring Evans on a masterstroke. Evans took control in midfield and we were much better and that alongside good game management secured the win. Encouraging getting results when not at our best and a good away result.
@BRoberts9: Massive three points! Rough/sloppy game. We’ll take it
@SAFCKiwi:p Really solid win that. Great defensive effort and a nicely taken goal. Loving the away support from the travelling #SAFC fans as well, could hear them all game
@welsh_mackem: GET IN! Big 3 points, a clean sheet and yet another statement from us showing that we are a championship team again