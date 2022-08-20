Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a slow start, the Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik.

Sunderland then defended admirably in the second half, while still posing a threat on the break.

The result means Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five Championship fixtures this season.

Alex Neil speaking to his Sunderland players at Stoke.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@bamgboyeolu: Dennis Cirkin is going from strength to strength, he’s been improved under Neil he plays like a man.

@MVN_98: That’s why Ross Stewart is worth his weight in gold, clinical. Outplayed, barely creating but doesn’t need much invitation to score. Our clinical forwards are our best asset

@Matty_Simpson1: Get in there. Considering it's been 90% of the League One team playing most games, Neil has got them playing very well. Love it

@jonnymcfadden: Excellent win, this team finally has a bit of character about them. Excited to see who we add

@McLeanJ6: Eight points out of a possible 12. I'd say that's a fantastic start to life back in the Championship.

@markmarshall17: What a Win for the Lads today against Stoke. Ross Stewart worth his weight in Gold

@Hunsicker: It’s going to be a good season. No delusions about promotion, mind you, but this is a solid squad that is more than holding its own so far.

@Ian_Crow3: Poor first half, nicked a goal, and AN decision to bring Evans on a masterstroke. Evans took control in midfield and we were much better and that alongside good game management secured the win. Encouraging getting results when not at our best and a good away result.

@BRoberts9: Massive three points! Rough/sloppy game. We’ll take it

@SAFCKiwi:p Really solid win that. Great defensive effort and a nicely taken goal. Loving the away support from the travelling #SAFC fans as well, could hear them all game