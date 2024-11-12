Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Sunderland striker has given his take on the race for promotion into the Premier League.

Former Sunderland striker Darren Bent has assessed the race for the Premier League as the Championship goes on pause for the final international break of the calendar year.

The Black Cats remained at the top of the table over the weekend despite being held to a 2-2 draw by managerless Coventry City. Regis Le Bris’ side seemed to be on their way to a home win after another goal from Wilson Isidor and a stunning strike from Dennis Cirkin put them firmly in control when the half-time whistle was blown at the Stadium of Light. However, the visitors roared back into the game during the second-half and earned a share of the points thanks to goals from Haji Wright and Jack Rudoni.

Leeds United kept up the pressure and temporarily moved back into the automatic promotion spots as Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe scored in a 2-0 home win against QPR - but it was Sheffield United that ended the weekend in the top two as they moved level on points with Sunderland by edging out Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

Elsewhere in the promotion race, a last-gasp Jay Rodriguez penalty helped Burnley stay in fourth place with a 1-0 win against Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion are sat two points behind the Clarets after their 2-1 win at Hull City. Watford are sat in the fourth and final play-off place after their narrow home victory against Oxford United kicked off a hectic Championship weekend on Friday night. The likes of Middlesbrough, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers are all sat within striking distance of the top six as the international break gets underway and former Sunderland striker Bent believes the calibre of clubs chasing promotion into the Premier League means ‘someone huge’ will miss out.

He told talkSPORT: “There is a huge club which isn’t going up. You’ve got Sunderland, Sheffield United, Leeds, Burnley, West Brom, Watford are playing really well, and Middlesbrough up there. Norwich are fourteenth! Someone huge is not making it.”

Sunderland return to action after the international break with a home game against Millwall.