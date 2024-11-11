Two Sunderland stars named in Championship team of the season so far as Leeds United & Middlesbrough men feature

By Mark Carruthers
Published 11th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST

A whole host of Sunderland stars have caught the eye in what has been an impressive season so far.

The international break offers Sunderland supporters a chance to pause and reflect on what has already been a remarkable season at the Stadium of Light.

The impact of head coach Regis Le Bris is all too clear to see as the Black Cats have produced a number of impressive performances to make their way to the top of the Championship table ahead of the final international break of the calendar year.

As it stands, the only defeats suffered in Sunderland’s 15 league games have come at Watford and Plymouth Argyle and Le Bris’ men remain unbeaten in seven games on Wearside. There have been eye-catching performances from several players across the Black Cats squad and it is no surprise to discover a number of Sunderland stars have made it into the stats experts Championship team of the season far. So let’s take a look at who made the cut with the help of WhoScored.

WhoScored season average rating: 7.2

1. GK: Viktor Johansson (Stoke City)

WhoScored season average rating: 7.2 | Getty Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

WhoScored season average rating: 7.1

2. RB: Trai Hume (Sunderland)

WhoScored season average rating: 7.1 Photo: Frank Reid

WhoScored season average rating: 7.1

3. CB: Callum Doyle (Norwich City)

WhoScored season average rating: 7.1 | Getty Images

WhoScored season average rating: 7.1

4. CB: Pascal Struijk (Leeds United)

WhoScored season average rating: 7.1 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

