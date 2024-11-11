The impact of head coach Regis Le Bris is all too clear to see as the Black Cats have produced a number of impressive performances to make their way to the top of the Championship table ahead of the final international break of the calendar year.

As it stands, the only defeats suffered in Sunderland’s 15 league games have come at Watford and Plymouth Argyle and Le Bris’ men remain unbeaten in seven games on Wearside. There have been eye-catching performances from several players across the Black Cats squad and it is no surprise to discover a number of Sunderland stars have made it into the stats experts Championship team of the season far. So let’s take a look at who made the cut with the help of WhoScored.