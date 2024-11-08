Sunderland's xG per game compared to Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough & Championship rivals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 8th Nov 2024, 20:00 BST

How does Sunderland's attacking threat compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Sunderland’s defensive performances are helping Regis Le Bris lay solid foundations in the push for promotion into the Premier League.

After conceding twice in last month’s home draw with Leeds United, the Black Cats have conceded just one goal in their last five Championship fixtures and head into Saturday’s home game with Coventry City on the back of keeping three consecutive clean sheets against Oxford United, Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End.

Those solid performances at the back are also allowing Sunderland’s attacking players flourish and the Black Cats are sat alongside Norwich City as the joint highest scorers in the Championship after scoring 23 goals in 14 games.

There are a whole host of statistics that can be used to give an indication over how impressive Sunderland’s attacking prowess has been this season - and we have assessed how their expected goals (xG) compares to their promotion rivals.

Current xG: 1.05

1. Oxford United

Current xG: 1.05 | Getty Images

Current xG: 1.10

2. Portsmouth

Current xG: 1.10 | Getty Images

Current xG: 1.11

3. Plymouth Argyle

Current xG: 1.11 | Getty Images

Current xG: 1.15

4. Preston North End

Current xG: 1.15 | Getty Images

