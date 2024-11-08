Sunderland’s defensive performances are helping Regis Le Bris lay solid foundations in the push for promotion into the Premier League.

After conceding twice in last month’s home draw with Leeds United, the Black Cats have conceded just one goal in their last five Championship fixtures and head into Saturday’s home game with Coventry City on the back of keeping three consecutive clean sheets against Oxford United, Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End.

Those solid performances at the back are also allowing Sunderland’s attacking players flourish and the Black Cats are sat alongside Norwich City as the joint highest scorers in the Championship after scoring 23 goals in 14 games.