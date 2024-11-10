Sunderland, Sheff Utd and Leeds new promotion odds assessed as Premier League race heats up

How have the weekend results across the Championship impacted on Sunderland's promotion odds?

Sunderland have company at the top of the Championship table after Sheffield United claimed a narrow win against arch rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon.

Tyrese Campbell grabbed the only goal of the game as Chris Wilder’s side secured the local bragging rights in the Steel City and moved level on points with the Black Cats. That came after Regis Le Bris’ side battled to a third consecutive draw against Coventry City just under 24 hours earlier.

Elsewhere in the promotion race, goals from Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe helped Leeds United to a 2-0 home win against struggling Queens Park Rangers and a last-gasp Jay Rodriguez penalty gave Burnley all three points against Swansea City. Watford remain firmly in the hunt after their 1-0 home win against Oxford United and West Bromwich Albion lie in fifth place after they claimed a 2-1 win at Hull City.

But what impact have the weekend results made on the odds for promotion into the Premier League?

Promotion odds: 1000/1 (BetVictor)

1. Portsmouth

Promotion odds: 1000/1 (BetVictor)

Promotion odds: 750/1 (BetVictor)

2. Plymouth Argyle

Promotion odds: 750/1 (BetVictor)

Promotion odds: 250/1 (BetVictor)

3. Oxford United

Promotion odds: 250/1 (BetVictor)

Promotion odds: 250/1 (BetVictor)

4. QPR

Promotion odds: 250/1 (BetVictor)

