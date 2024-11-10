The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Coventry City in Championship at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland faced Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday afternoon - with plenty of talking points emerging before, during and after the clash.

The visitors came into the game after the shock sacking of Mark Robins earlier in the week following a home loss to Derby County. Sunderland arrived at the fixture off the back of two away draws against Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End.

Stunning strikes from Wilson Isidor and Dennis Cirkin had given the hosts a half-time lead after a dominant display, but injuries and some poor play cost the hosts dearly thereafter. Haji Wright halved the deficit midway through the second half before Jack Rudoni’s header completed the comeback.

Here, though, we take you through the moments you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland vs Coventry in the Championship:

Le Bris handed quadruple blow

Sunderland were handed a double suspension blow during the game against Coventry City. Patrick Roberts was harshly booked for dissent in the first half and will now miss the game against Millwall after the international break after picking up his fifth yellow card.

Things went from bad to worse in the second half when Sunderland defender Trai Hume was also shown his fifth yellow of the season against Coventry City. The right-back will also miss the game against Millwall in the Championship in two weeks.

Both Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne also had to be subbed off in the second half after both players picked up injuries. Browne tried to carry on for Sunderland but looked to be visibly in pain and had to be withdrawn for Dan Ballard.

Connolly replaced Mundle after the winger, who bagged two assists on the day, seemed to pick up an impact injury. The health of both players ahead of the game against Millwall will be a hot topic of conversation for fans with Jobe Bellingham also suspended for the clash.

The minor Dennis Cirkin worry

Former Tottenham left-back Cirkin started for Le Bris against Coventry City and played 90 minutes of the match, in which he scored an absolute screamer to put Sunderland 2-0 up.

However, Cirkin started the game with some form of bandage on his right hand. The minor injury clearly wasn’t bad enough to stop the full-back from taking to the field against Coventry and it certainly didn’t impact his performance.

However, it does present a very minor worry to Le Bris and fans, with the Black Cats light in numbers on their defensive flanks. That saying with two weeks until Sunderland’s next game, Cirkin’s hand will hopefully be fine ahead of the game against Millwall.

Le Bris’ failed tactical tweak

After the injuries to Mundle and Browne and Coventry’s first goal, Le Bris opted to bring on Dan Ballard with Sunderland going to a back five. Isidor and Roberts played in front of Cirkin and Hume respectively with Connolly up front by himself.

It didn’t appear to gel for Sunderland before Coventry City netted an equaliser. Le Bris said after the game that he had no regrets about the substitutions after the game or the change of shape with many fans wondering aloud if Milan Aleksic and Eliezer Mayenda may have been better options.