Jobe was spotted celebrating Dennis Cikin’s goal against Coventry City wildly with fans in the Stadium of Light

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham was spotted celebrating with fans at the Stadium of Light on Saturday after teammate Dennis Cirkin’s goal.

Stunning strikes from Wilson Isidor and Cirkin had given the hosts a half-time lead after a dominant display, but injuries and some poor play cost the hosts dearly thereafter. Haji Wright halved the deficit midway through the second half before Jack Rudoni’s header completed the comeback.

Jobe missed the game due to suspension after picking up a straight red card away from home against Queens Park Rangers. The former Birmingham City man will serve the third game of his ban against Millwall after the international break.

The 19-year-old was spotted in the away end with his father during the game against Preston North End at Deepdale on Wednesday. Jobe was then spotted alongside his injured Sunderland teammates watching the Black Cats’ 2-2 draw with Coventry City from a box at the back of the Roker End.

When Cirkin scored his goal, Jobe was pictured celebrating with Jenson Seelt, Joe Anderson, Ian Poveda and Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light with footage doing the rounds on social media after the Championship game had finished.

Sunderland have been hit with a double selection blow ahead of their next Championship fixture at Millwall after the international break.

Patrick Roberts and Trai Hume both picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season in the 2-2 draw with Coventry City, and will serve a one-game suspension. As previously mentioned, Jobe will also miss the game as he serves the third and final game of his suspension.

Roberts was harshly shown a yellow for dissent early in the game, while Hume was booked for a late challenge at the end of an excellent run into the box midway through the second half.

And the problems for Régis Le Bris might not end there. Sunderland have potentially picked up a double injury blow in the game, with both Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne forced of due to injury in the second half as Coventry City battled back from two goals down. It was a deeply frustrating second half for the Black Cats and it could yet prove to a costly one, too.