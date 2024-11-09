Sunderland were forced to settle for a point after Coventry City battled back from two goals down at the Stadium of Light.

Stunning strikes from Wilson Isidor and Dennis Cirkin had given the hosts a half-time lead after a dominant display, but injuries and some poor play cost the hosts dearly thereafter. Haji Wright halved the deficit midway through the second half before Jack Rudoni’s header completed the comeback.

Coventry began the game controlling possession, but Sunderland quickly began to move into the ascendancy and find gaps in their shape.

The hosts were beginning to build a head of steam when they forged their first chance ten minutes in, Brad Collins palming clear a volley from Chris Rigg after Patrick Roberts had been just unable to connect with a cross.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to make their dominance count, an audacious first-time volley on his weaker foot from Wilsin Isidor finding the top corner from Romaine Mundle’s cross. Coventry continued to give the ball up in dangerous areas, Sunderland persistently threatening as they poured forward on the break. The second goal came ten minutes from the break and was arguably even better than the brilliant first, Trai Hume crashing into a 50-50 just outside his own box and sending the ball flying out the left. Cirkin and Mundle combined with a clever 1-2 and the former carried it all the way to around 25 yards out. It looked as if he would try to find Isidor on his right but with a host of Coventry defenders in the way, he instead smashed a stunning effort into the top corner that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

Though Luke O’Nien had to cover well to narrow the angle well when Haji Wright burst through soon after, it was a half of almost complete dominance from Sunderland against a side who looked short of confidence after the shock departure of their popular manager in midweek.

A response from the visitors was always likely after the break and the Sky Blues served notice of their threat when Wright spun away from his marker inside the box minutes after the restart, his effort cleared in front of the line by O’Nien. Wright had been by far the biggest threat to Sunderland and he punished the hosts when a tackle from a Sunderland player ran into his path, the forward taking a touch before driving an effort into the bottom corner past Moore.

The game had become far scrappier than Sunderland would have liked given their first half control, and their problems were mounting with both Mundle and Browne forced off due to injury.

The Black Cats had a chance to put the game to bed when Neil squared for substitute Aaron Connolly, his effort well saved by Collins. Coventry equalised soon after, a superb cross to the back post headed home by Jack Rudoni.

Sunderland tried to push for a winner but looked out of ideas and had to settle for a third draw in as many games.

1 . Simon Moore Little he could do about either goal on first viewing, both very well-taken finishes. Generally got the job done from set plays and in possession. 6

2 . Trai Hume Had a really good first half and generally had the better of his duels. Has performed strongly over the last couple of weeks but will be frustrated to pick up his fifth yellow card in an attacking position. Misses Millwall as a result. 6

3 . Dennis Cirkin A simply stunning strike in the first half that looked like it had sent Sunderland on their way to three points. A constant threat going forward from start to finish. 7