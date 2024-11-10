Coventry City fought back to draw 2-2 with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday

Coventry City's interim boss Rhys Carr praised the character of his players for their second-half comeback at the Stadium of Light and said their added aggression in the second half paid off.

Sunderland dominated the first half and took a commanding lead thanks to goals from Wilson Isidor and Dennis Cirkin, but Haji Wright and then Jack Rudoni levelled the scores in the second half. Carr, who was taking charge of his first game, said a tweak to apply more pressure on Sunderland when playing out from the back paid off - but felt it was primarily about the spirit his players showed.

"We spoke to the players at half time about some tweaks that we needed to make tactically but we spoke about the character that we were going to need to go out there in the second half," Carr said.

"I'm so pleased for and proud of the group for the character we showed in that second half. Haji was outstanding today, he's a top player in this league.

"Of course we wanted to play that way in both halves but we've come away from home to the team top of the league and I think it's a pleasing comeback in the end. We felt we needed to tweak our shape in the middle of the pitch to get a little bit more pressure on Sunderland higher up the pitch, and to get our centre halves a bit more aggressive in the middle of the park just get more of a foothold in the game. It was just small tweaks."

Coventry's comeback was all the more impressive given the departure of Mark Robins in midweek, and a number of injury issues. Ben Sheaf and goalkeeper Oliver Dovin were both ruled out in the build up to the game. Brad Collins came in to play in goal for the first time this season despite illness issues and made a vital save from Isidor in the second half.

Carr said: "I want to make a quick note about Brad Collins stepping in. He is coughing and spluttering in the dressing room there but he stepped up after not playing any football this season.