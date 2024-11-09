Dennis Cirkin has revealed how his teammates reacted to throwing away a two-goal lead against Coventry City

Dennis Cirkin has described the Sunderland dressing room reaction to the game against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Stunning strikes from Wilson Isidor and Cirkin had given the hosts a half-time lead after a dominant display, but injuries and some poor play cost the hosts dearly thereafter. Haji Wright halved the deficit midway through the second half before Jack Rudoni’s header completed the comeback.

“The mood's not going to be the best because we're 2-0 up and they bring it back to 2-0 but I go back to this togetherness of the team,” Cirkin said after the game. “You've got the captain speaking, you've got the manager speaking, everyone's talking. It's frustrating but I think everyone knows where the mistakes are, where we can learn from but also the positives that we can take away.

“I see us as a team definitely up there with the quality, the talent, the mindset of this group. So I see us up there and I think we've showed that in the last 15 games, where we are at the table but again, it's a long season, so this break will help us in learning. I think everything's just about learning.”

Sunderland came into the game off the back of two away draws against Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End meaning the Black Cats are now unbeaten in eight games but haven’t won in their last three.

“I think this season we've been a lot better at seeing games out and being in control. But for sure, this is just a learning curve for us and maybe a bit more of a reality check as well. With the group we have this year especially, I think everyone's going to learn from it for sure and use it in the future as well.

“I think to go to those places, QPR was quite tight ground and quite hostile. Obviously, Preston as well. I wouldn't say it's all doom and gloom. It's still unbeaten. Especially today in the first half, you can see the identity in the team, the togetherness. It's all hopefully in the right trajectory.”