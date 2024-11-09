Availability issues are mounting for Régis Le Bris

Sunderland have been hit with a double selection blow ahead of their next Championship fixture at Millwall after the international break.

Patrick Roberts and Trai Hume both picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season in the 2-2 draw with Coventry City, and will serve a one-game suspension. Jobe Bellingham will also miss the game as he serves the third and final game of his suspension.

Roberts was harshly shown a yellow for dissent early in the game, while Hume was booked for a late challenge at the end of an excellent run into the box midway through the second half.

And the problems for Régis Le Bris might not end there. Sunderland have potentially picked up a double injury blow in the game, with both Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne forced of due to injury in the second half as Coventry City battled back from two goals down. It was a deeply frustrating second half for the Black Cats and it could yet prove to a costly one, too.