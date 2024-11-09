Sunderland’s head coach has been discussing the club’s initial preparations for the January transfer window

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland's planning for the January transfer window is well under way but believes that the extent of business done will depend in part on how the club's injury situation develops.

Le Bris is confident at this stage that Sunderland will be able to go into the window from a position of strength given their performances this season, insisting that they will be clear in only recruiting players who can clearly impact the side.

While talks about the window are happening regularly behind the scenes, the head coach said it was too early to make specific decisions on players and positions as there is still a lot that can happen between now and then. Le Bris cited Ian Poveda and Salis Abdul Samed as two players whose respective recoveries from injury could have an impact on the scale of Sunderland's business.

“We have those talks every day," Le Bris said.

"We are having those discussions, although it is really still too early to define our expectations about what might happen during the next transfer window. We are still learning about the team and the squad every day, and we still need to find out the true potential of the team that we have. We have had many surprises so far, so we will see. The core of the group is very strong. The experience is there, and the connections between the players are becoming stronger and stronger. If we have to add another player to the team, then it has to be right choice, and we are certainly not in a rush at the minute.

“It doesn’t feel like we need to make big changes, but we will see," he added.

"It’s too early at the minute. Also, we should have two or three players that haven’t played so far available by January. I would like to have Ahmed, Salis and Ian in the team because, so far, we haven’t really been able to see what they can do. If these three players are available, then the team should be even stronger. They are players with three different profiles to what we currently have. Then, we will also have to see whether or not we lose other players before January. Hopefully, that will not happen, but we will have to see.”