Sunderland v Coventry City LIVE: Jack Rudoni completes second-half comeback for visitors

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 9th Nov 2024, 13:10 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 16:44 BST

Sunderland face Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland are looking to maintain their place at the top of the Championship heading into the international break when they face Coventry City at the Stadium of Light.

Follow all the updates below as they happen, starting with team news at around 2pm...

Sunderland v Coventry City LIVE updates

Key Events

  • Subs: Noukeu, Ballard, Mayenda, Rusyn, Connolly, Aleksic, Hjelde, Watson, Jones
Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 17:35 BSTUpdated 17:35 BST

Injury latest

I don’t know at the minute with Browne or Mundle - we’ll have to see.

I have two weeks to find another set up for Millwall!

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 17:34 BST

Reaction from RLB

It was a good first half. We started well with our strengths and qualities. We created many chances to score, two fantastic goals.

We felt in the first half out of possession it wasn’t quite right. We tried to solve it at half time but the second half was completely different, we couldn’t keep the ball under pressure.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 17:25 BST

More from Carr

Haji [Wright] was outstanding, he’s a top player in the division. He’s on crutches at the moment but it will take time to assess it properly.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 17:24 BST

Coventry City boss Rhys Carr

We spoke to the players at half time about some tweaks we needed to make tactically. But we also spoke about the character they would need. I’m really pleased and proud that they showed that.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 17:04 BST

Ratings are in

Very much a game of two halves...

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:58 BST

Full time

And that was the last chance.

That’s a very poor second half from Sunderland, who had complete control of that game and have given away two points.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:56 BST

Wasteful

Sunderland work half an opening but Roberts blazes over after cutting inside.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:54 BST

Yellow card

Sakamoto cleans out Roberts as he tries to break.

Yellow card.

Four minutes of stoppage time to play.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:48 BST

NINE minutes added on

Still plenty of time for either side to nick this.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:48 BSTUpdated 16:49 BST

Wright forced off - Mason-Clark on.

One minute of normal time to play.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:47 BST

88 mins

Long break in play as Haji Wright gets treatment, but we’re back up and running now.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:43 BST

GOAL COVENTRY

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:40 BST

Great save

Sunderland get in and Neil squares it for Connolly, who takes a touch before seeing his effort saved well by Collins.

Attendance confirmed as 43,374.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:35 BST

Coventry sub

Sakamoto on for Dasilva.

Oh dear, Browne is back down. Ballard ready to come on.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:33 BST

75 mins

Browne is OK to continue, but Mundle isn’t. Looked like a muscle issue from the moment he went down.

Connolly on.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:32 BSTUpdated 16:32 BST

So close!

A remarkable spell.

Sunderland break from a Coventry corner and Collins only just gets there to prevent Isidor taking it round him and putting it in.

But this move has come at a cost. Mundle has pulled up and Browne is also down.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:30 BSTUpdated 16:30 BST

Good save

A long throw is flicked on and Bassette wins the header - Moore getting up to his left to palm clear.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:29 BST

70 mins

This game has got really scrappy when from a Sunderland perspective, it didn’t need to. A lot of work to be done here.

