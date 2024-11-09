Sunderland v Coventry City LIVE: Jack Rudoni completes second-half comeback for visitors
Sunderland are looking to maintain their place at the top of the Championship heading into the international break when they face Coventry City at the Stadium of Light.
Follow all the updates below as they happen, starting with team news at around 2pm...
Sunderland v Coventry City LIVE updates
Key Events
- Subs: Noukeu, Ballard, Mayenda, Rusyn, Connolly, Aleksic, Hjelde, Watson, Jones
Injury latest
I don’t know at the minute with Browne or Mundle - we’ll have to see.
I have two weeks to find another set up for Millwall!
Reaction from RLB
It was a good first half. We started well with our strengths and qualities. We created many chances to score, two fantastic goals.
We felt in the first half out of possession it wasn’t quite right. We tried to solve it at half time but the second half was completely different, we couldn’t keep the ball under pressure.
More from Carr
Haji [Wright] was outstanding, he’s a top player in the division. He’s on crutches at the moment but it will take time to assess it properly.
Coventry City boss Rhys Carr
We spoke to the players at half time about some tweaks we needed to make tactically. But we also spoke about the character they would need. I’m really pleased and proud that they showed that.
Ratings are in
Very much a game of two halves...
Full time
And that was the last chance.
That’s a very poor second half from Sunderland, who had complete control of that game and have given away two points.
Wasteful
Sunderland work half an opening but Roberts blazes over after cutting inside.
Yellow card
Sakamoto cleans out Roberts as he tries to break.
Yellow card.
Four minutes of stoppage time to play.
NINE minutes added on
Still plenty of time for either side to nick this.
Wright forced off - Mason-Clark on.
One minute of normal time to play.
88 mins
Long break in play as Haji Wright gets treatment, but we’re back up and running now.
GOAL COVENTRY
Great save
Sunderland get in and Neil squares it for Connolly, who takes a touch before seeing his effort saved well by Collins.
Attendance confirmed as 43,374.
Coventry sub
Sakamoto on for Dasilva.
Oh dear, Browne is back down. Ballard ready to come on.
75 mins
Browne is OK to continue, but Mundle isn’t. Looked like a muscle issue from the moment he went down.
Connolly on.
A remarkable spell.
Sunderland break from a Coventry corner and Collins only just gets there to prevent Isidor taking it round him and putting it in.
But this move has come at a cost. Mundle has pulled up and Browne is also down.
A long throw is flicked on and Bassette wins the header - Moore getting up to his left to palm clear.
70 mins
This game has got really scrappy when from a Sunderland perspective, it didn’t need to. A lot of work to be done here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.