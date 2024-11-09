Sunderland were held to a 2-2 draw by Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday

Régis Le Bris says his side didn't retain possession well enough as they gave up a two-goal advantage against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Stunning goals from Wilson Isidor and Dennis Cirkin gave Sunderland a commanding lead at the interval but goals from Haji Wright and Jack Rudoni after the break meant the Black Cats had to settle for a third draw in seven days.

Le Bris said his side have to learn from their struggles to impose themselves on the second half.

"It was a good first half," he said.

"We started well with our strength and our qualities at home, in possession I think our game was very interesting. We created many opportunities to score and scored two fantastic goals. I felt out of possession in the first half we weren't quite as well adjusted, we struggled to press their back three. During the half time we tried to solve this problem but the second was completely different because we were not able to keep the ball under pressure. So they could exploit their strengths against our weaknesses. "This second half I'm disappointed with and the players too. At the same time, we have to build on our strengths. It was a balanced game but we are disappointed by the result.

"I liked the first half and I think we are able to play like that. I want to repeat that we have strengths and to competitive across the whole season, we have to build on that. The second half was not good and we know exactly what we have to develop, so now it is about accountability and commitment. The players have to understand what they have to do on the pitch when they struggle. Coventry are a good team with many good players but I think they will be competitive in the second half of the season. We will have tough games, at the minute I think when it is on the edge it is still difficult to change the dynamic and this is our next challenge."

Le Bris said it was too soon to assess the injuries to Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle, who were both forced off in the second half.