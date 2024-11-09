Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland threw away a two-goal lead to draw with Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland were forced to settle for a point after Coventry City battled back from two goals down at the Stadium of Light.

Stunning strikes from Wilson Isidor and Dennis Cirkin had given the hosts a half-time lead after a dominant display, but injuries and some poor play cost the hosts dearly thereafter. Haji Wright halved the deficit midway through the second half before Jack Rudoni’s header completed the comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans are saying after the game on The Echo’s social media:

One user wrote: “Cracks showing. Le Bris utter reliance to change the team barring injury or suspension has left us looking leggy in the second half of every game for maybe the last five? Going to a back five to cling on and the team looking like they've never played it before. Frustrating month.”

Tom added: “A manager makes decisions not only based on the individual game, but with a view to the whole season. So I assume there is a long term goal with Connolly. Otherwise, why him over Mayenda? Why any change that moves Isidor from the middle. Frustrated, but still top of the table.”

Fergus added: “They were there for the taking today. Great first half. Disappointing second and we sat back. Despite being near the bottom they have some decent players and made us pay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris wrote: “The best and worst of Sunderland. Looked great in stages, should have been out of sight. Second half we were like a different team and always looked like throwing it away.”

David said: “Not the first time we've been comfortable and in control at half time but didn't have any answers when the opposition upped their performance or changed tactics. Worrying times with our fixtures ahead and injuries and suspensions piling up.”

Kieran added: “Turning into a Jack Ross-esque era now. These draws are shocking.”

Andrew said: “Really missed Jobe in second half, lost control and injuries didn’t help. Predicted a draw today, as Coventry are such a bogey team, but to fail to win from that position is really disappointing. That makes it a poor week overall, we definitely need to strengthen in midfield..”