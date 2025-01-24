Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland take on struggling Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland will look to round off what has been an eventful week when they host relegation threatened Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats will have one eye on Bramall Lane on Friday night as promotion rivals Sheffield United entertain Hull City before third meets first on Monday night when leaders Leeds United travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley. However, Sunderland are fully focused on looking after themselves as the look to continue putting pressure on the clubs above them in the table by increasing Argyle’s relegation concerns by claiming yet another win on home soil.

Revenge will also be on the Black Cats minds after they suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat against the Pilgrims earlier this season as Joe Edwards’ 94th minute winner ensured a Patrick Roberts penalty and a Romaine Mundle strike went without reward for Regis Le Bris’ side.

With all eyes now on Saturday’s Wearside meeting for a fixture that could have consequences at both ends of the Championship table, the EFL have appointed Oliver Langford as referee for the game. The West Midlands-based official has already officiated 16 Championship fixtures so far this season, handing out 55 yellow cards and awarding five penalties in the process. However, he is yet to dish out his first red card of the campaign.

Both Sunderland and Plymouth have experienced Langford’s officiating in recent months as he refereed the Black Cats 2-0 home win against Oxford United in October, just under two months after he was the man in the middle for Argyle’s narrow home defeat against Stoke City. Looking back to last season, Langford oversaw Sunderland’s New Years Day home win against Preston North End, a goalless draw with Queens Park Rangers and a 1-0 defeat at Watford during the final weeks of the season. That remains one of only two losses the Black Cats have suffered in their 11 fixtures with Langford in the middle.

The EFL have also confirmed Mark Dwyer and Hugh Gilroy will be Langford’s assistants at the Stadium of Light and Jeremy Simpson will oversee fourth official duties.