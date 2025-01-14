Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was recognition for an on-loan Sunderland star after his latest impressive performance.

It would be safe to say a number of Sunderland players have endured mixed fortunes during loan spells away from Wearside this season.

For a large part of the first half of the season, Nectar Triantis seemed to be experiencing something of a nightmare during his second loan stint with Scottish Premiership club Hibernian. However, a dramatic 3-3 home draw with Aberdeen in November has kickstarted a major upturn in form as the Easter Road outfit embarked on a run of just one defeat in ten games to catapult themselves up the table. That run continued on Saturday afternoon when Triantis found the net for the second time in four games to help David Gray’s men to a 3-1 home win against Motherwell.

The Australia Under-23 international has earned a number of rave reviews for his performances over the last two months - and his display against the Steelmen has landed Triantis a place in the SPFL team of the week alongside the likes of Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande.

After selecting Triantis in his side, A View from the Terrace’s Craig Fowler said: “David Gray's side made it seven William Hill Premiership games undefeated with a 3-1 triumph over Motherwell at Easter Road. Martin Boyle scored twice in the win, but we've opted for his Aussie team-mate, who got the other goal and was dominant in the midfield area.”

As reported earlier by The Echo, Triantis’ form with Hibs has led to suggestions he could land a maiden call-up to the senior Australia squad - and head coach Tony Popovic has confirmed he has been monitoring the Black Cats man in recent months.

Popovic said of Triantis: “We’ve been watching him for months. His team’s in really good form, so that obviously helps as well. We’ve got a few Aussies in that team and they’re all contributing and making a difference to the success that they’re having at the moment and certainly Triantis is one of those. We may blood someone else but they’ll have to earn it, and they’ll have to deserve to be with the Socceroos.”