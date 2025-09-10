Dennis Cirkin’s contract and transfer situation at Sunderland explained amid reported interest from Tottenham

Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin has once again been linked with a return to former club Tottenham Hotspur following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League.

Here, we take you through everything that has been said about Cirkin, his current contract situation, and where Tottenham currently stand:

Do Tottenham have a buy-back clause for Dennis Cirkin?

Tottenham Hotspur did have a £6million buy-back option on Dennis Cirkin following his move to Sunderland in 2021 – but that clause expired on 30 June 2024. Reports had previously suggested that Spurs were exploring the possibility of activating the clause to bring the left-back back to North London.

While that window has now closed, Tottenham are still entitled to a percentage of the profit if Cirkin is sold on, due to a sell-on clause included in the original deal. Despite growing Premier League interest, Cirkin remains under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2026. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is understood to be prioritising a new deal for the 23-year-old defender, alongside talks with club captain Dan Neil, who is also entering the final 12 months of his agreement.

What do the latest transfer reports say about Dennis Cirkin and Tottenham?

According to TBR Football’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey, Brentford boss Thomas Frank is also monitoring Cirkin’s situation and considering a potential move this winter. Tottenham reportedly explored the possibility of re-signing the left-back during the summer, but their interest never advanced into formal negotiations.

Cirkin, 23, is entering the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light, meaning Sunderland could face a significant decision in January if fresh terms aren’t agreed. Without an extension, the defender could be available at a reduced price in the winter window.

Tottenham’s current full-back options include Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, and Ben Davies, though Bailey’s report suggests Spurs could seek additional depth on the left side of defence should Cirkin become available at a cut price.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Dennis Cirkin’s contract?

Sunderland are preparing to resume contract talks with Dan Neil and Cirkin following the closure of the summer transfer window, with Kristjaan Speakman optimistic that agreements can be reached in the coming weeks.

Both players are now into the final year of their current deals, creating uncertainty around their long-term futures on Wearside. Neil, 23, attracted significant interest from clubs in both the UK and abroad during the summer, but the midfielder ultimately decided to stay at his boyhood club and fight for his place despite the arrival of Granit Xhaka, which could affect his game time this season.

Despite the situation, Speakman says the club remain calm and focused on securing extensions for both players. "No, I wouldn't say it's a concern," he said. "We've had similar situations in the past. It's never really been a concern for us because we're on top of the conversation.

“So there's no ambiguity on where it's at. It's just so difficult over the transfer window to do everything, and we've got some outstanding topics to discuss and to resolve, and they're two of them. So we'll do as we've always done. We'll continue to have those conversations and get to a consensus and a decision on it."

Cirkin, meanwhile, is expected to return to full fitness after the international break, having missed the opening weeks of the season while recovering from a wrist injury. Sunderland remain confident that positive discussions will continue as they aim to tie down two key members of Régis Le Bris’ squad to long-term deals.