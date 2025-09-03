Sunderland are still hopeful of reaching agreements to extend Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin’s time at the club

Sunderland are set to resume contract talks with Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin following the end of the summer transfer window, with Kristjaan Speakman still hopeful that a resolution can be found.

Both players have entered the final year of their current deal at the club, leading to significant uncertainty around their future. Dan Neil had interest from a number of clubs both in the UK and abroad this summer, with the arrival of Granit Xhaka potentially limiting his game time over the course of the campaign. However, the 23-year-old opted to stay at his boyhood club and fight for his place over the course of this season.

Speakman said Sunderland were at this stage relaxed about the situation and will step up efforts to reach an agreement in the weeks ahead.

"No, I wouldn't say it's a concern," he said.

"We've had similar situations in the past.It's never really been a concern for us because we're on top of the conversation. So there's no ambiguity on where it's at. It's just so difficult over the transfer window to do everything, and we've got some outstanding topics to discuss and to resolve, and they're two of them. So we'll do as we've always done. We'll continue to have those conversations and get to a consensus and a decision on it."

Cirkin is expected back to full fitness at the end of the international break, having missed the opening weeks of the season with a wrist issue.

Kristjaan Speakman on Sunderland’s ongoing contract management

Though Sunderland have at this stage been unable to secure new deals for Neil and Cirkin, it was an otherwise positive summer on that front. Trai Hume and Chris Rigg both signed new long-term deals, wile talented young striker Trey Ogunsuyi also agreed fresh terms.

Speakman said that ongoing contract management was vitally important to the club's long-term model.

"I think we've said over the last four or five years, it's really important that the transfer window is one component [of your business]," Speakman said.

"It [transfer window] is an opportunity to recruit new players and different players and to be able to adjust your squad, but it's also vitally important that we're always reviewing and reflecting on the current group and making sure that all those contracts are in the right and most appropriate place. And I think you've seen the benefits of that in the past where we've been able to trade players out, which is something we said would happen when we first took over the football club. And that can be a really helpful and a catalyst to be able to do future things, which I think you've now seen because over the last four years has allowed us to then be best placed for this summer to make the moves we've made this summer.

"And I think if we take more risk in other summers or other windows and we don't prepare properly, then maybe this summer we're not able to do as much business as we've done. So, really pleased with the whole period over the four or five years, not just obviously one transfer window."

What Régis Le Bris said about Dan Neil’s contract situation last week

“It is always a shared decision in the end,” Le Bris said.

“If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project. Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”