Cirkin, 21, has overcome multiple injury setbacks over the last 12 months and was unavailable for several matches after suffering a concussion while scoring the equaliser in February’s 1-1 draw at Millwall.

Since his return, the left-back has scored Sunderland’s winner in 1-0 win at Cardiff, before netting an excellent brace as Tony Mowbray’s side came from behind to win 2-1 at West Brom.

“It’s been really difficult,” said Cirkin when asked about his injury setbacks. “Last year playing so many games and this year having a lot of injuries, I feel like a lot of them were out of my control as well so it’s been a bit of a waiting game.

Dennis Cirkin celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against West Brom. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“I feel like I take every day by every day, coming back to score, who knows I don’t really look back and just think about the next day.

“If it wasn’t for the injuries maybe I wouldn’t have helped the team win by scoring.”

The defender’s winner was also the 15th time the Black Cats have scored in the final 10 minutes of a league match this season – more than any other team in the Championship.

“First of all it’s a really good result for the team,” said Cirkin.

“I think going 1-0 down and still having that resilience. I think I heard a stat that we might be up there with the most goals in the 80th to 90th minute and I feel like nothing will faze us as a team. We don’t give up.

“Second of all every single game the support from the fans is just incredible. The trips that they do, we really appreciate it and are so grateful. It drives us every single game.”

The win at West Brom has given Sunderland a real chance of finishing in the play-offs, despite several injuries to first-team players.

Asked how far the team can go, Cirkin replied: “I’d say there are no limits to our team. Every single player and the whole team is just incredible.

“I think I mentioned before that I was injured and came down to the Fulham game away in the FA Cup. We played really exciting football, the individual talent was just brilliant and there are no limits to what we can achieve.

“Being part of this young team, I still think it’s a mix. We have the more experienced players like Danny Batth, Goochy (Lynden Gooch), Corry (Evans), them type of players.

“Having this young team as well it’s good to be a part of and is really exciting.