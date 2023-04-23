News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
38 minutes ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
2 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
4 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
5 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
6 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Tony Mowbray delivers brilliant verdict on Dennis Cirkin brace and what it showed about his Sunderland team

Tony Mowbray praised the bravery of Dennis Cirkin and his Sunderland team as the centre-back became the unlikely goalscoring hero in a victory that keeps an unlikely play-off push firmly alive.

By Phil Smith
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 15:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 15:14 BST

The hosts had taken the lead through a John Swift lead right on the stroke of half time, but Mowbray's side had played well and fought back superbly after the break.

Cirkin converted Gooch's cross with an excellent header, and snatched the winner when he combined neatly with Edouard Michut and Alex Pritchard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mowbray said the goal probably summed up why his side have been able to sustain their top-six hopes, and praised their bravery to play in what was a challenging environment: West Brom had not lost at home since facing Sheffield United in Carlos Corberan's first game as head coach.

Sunderland celebrate Dennis Cirkin's goalSunderland celebrate Dennis Cirkin's goal
Sunderland celebrate Dennis Cirkin's goal
Most Popular

"He's scored some brilliant headers for us," Mowbray said.

"Dennis is an aggressive, powerful guy and you just have to keep pushing him to believe in himself. He's undoubtedly got Premier League qualities, he's a powerful unit who can nick goals for you. Why he's in the box, I'm not really sure. I did ask my coaching staff, 'why on earth is the guy on the left of my back three in the box?' I think that's credit to the bravery of the team, he plays it forward and just keeps it going.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm delighted for them and for our fans, I'm very proud. They've shown away at Norwich, Fulham, here... great days that should give them belief that they can go and compete against anybody in this division.

"We shouldn't worry about anyone, and yet I know that on any given day we can lost to a Watford or Preston, because you will get inconsistency from young players and a young team. But we strive for that consistency, and that's why the message is always the same: Be brave, enjoy the ball, find the space. They are doing that and most of the time, we're enjoying the games."

Read More
Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after West Brom win - including one...

Mowbray praised his players for getting over the disappointment of Swift's penalty, and said their tactical acumen was impressive given the age of the XI.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The head coach is missing eight senior players through injury and the average age of his team here was just 21.

"I told them at half time that we always score, it's only at Burnley away that we haven't in well over 20 games," Mowbray said.

"It was trying to give them that confidence, and then that from there we can go on and win it. We told them to make sure they're positive, win the ball and be brave.

"It's great to see so many young players doing just that, trying to play. We played well and controlled large spells of the game, I thought on balance that we deserved the points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's all credit to the players, sometimes they're looking at me and I just hope they're taking it in, we had the youngest starting XI in the EFL today and you just hope they can take on the information. They're doing it, and it's really impressive and it shows their mindset."

Related topics:Tony MowbrayCarlos CorberanSunderlandWest BromSheffield United