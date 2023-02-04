Alex Pritchard’s free kick was converted by Dennis Cirkin with less than five minutes to play as Tony Mowbray’s side cancelled out Jake Cooper’s inventive finish from earlier in the game.

It was a reward for a visiting side who improved considerably from a generally poor display, with the hosts side dominant physically and causing problems throughout the contest.

In a challenging game the Black Cats struggled to play with their usual fluency, but were able to put a point on the board as they look to move forward.

Anthony Patterson makes a fine save at Millwall

Though Sunderland had an early let-off when Bennett cut a pass from Honeyman wide of the near post, the visitors settled nicely and even in a febrile atmosphere were finding a way of landing their passing combinations.

Debutant Gelhardt just found himself unable to generate enough power on what shot from inside the box, and shortly after Trai Hume had a half-volley well blocked from close range.

Mowbray will have been pleased that his side were finding a threat and were also resisting the expected barrage of set pieces from the hosts. The tide of the game began to turn when Patterson fumbled what was a fairly tame shot from Flemming on the edge of the box, Honeyman turning in from a yard before opting not to celebrate. It looked as if the hosts had the lead but after consultation with the referee, the offside flag was raised and the goal ruled out. It appeared that the referee decided Patterson’s view had been impeded

A huge scrap ensued moments later when Patterson was cleaned out after claiming a high ball, and with the atmosphere rising it was becoming increasingly difficult for Sunderland to get out.

They were competing, with Trai Hume particular crunching into challenges, but it was a battle that the hosts were always more likely to win. They spurned a huge chance bvefore the break when a corner bounced around the box, Cresswell blazing over when just a touch more composure would have surely presented a goal.

Sunderland would have been relieved to hear the half-time whistle, though there was considerable concern from the red-and-white players in the nearby vicinity after Mason Bennett suffered what was clearly a serious injury when he attempted to challenge Roberts.

The Black Cats began the second half better with a decent spell of possession, but Millwall soon began to impose themselves again and only a brilliant save denied George Honeyman from the edge of the box. When the following corner dropped in the box at the far post, Cooper turned it in off the woodwork with a brilliant finish while still on the floor.

It was a goal that had been coming.

Sunderland began to find more time on the ball as the game entered its final quarter, but an outstanding run through the middle of the pitch from Roberts ultimately came to nothing as the winger saw his shot blocked. The better option would probably have been to try find either Gelhardt or Roberts making the run either side.

The Black Cats continued to edge forward where possible and were reward when Pritchard whipped a brilliant free kick right into the heart of the Millwall box from deep. Fellow substitute Dennis Cirkin was there to meet it with a brilliant header that like Cooper’s earlier effort bounced in off the inside of the post.

Cirkin had to be substituted as a result of the collision, but there was some relief that the stretcher was waved away and he was able to leave on two feet.

Sunderland now again looked short on experience as the game wound to its conclusion but Millwall had tired and were unable to create a great deal more. Mowbray and his players, you suspect, will be happy to take the draw and get back to home turf.

Sunderland AFC: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese (Cirkin, 66 (Anderson, 84)); Neil, Michut (Ekwah, 84); Roberts, Amad, Clarke (Pritchard, 62); Gelhardt (Ba, 89)

Subs: Bass, Bennette

Millwall XI: Long; McNamara, Cooper, Cresswell, Wallace, Mitchell, Saville, Honeyman (Vogslammer, 85), Bennett (Watmore, 45), Fleming, Bradshaw (Burke, 84)

Subs: Bialkowski, Burke, Malone, Shackleton, Leonard