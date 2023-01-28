Fulham 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights as FA Cup tie goes to replay after Ross Stewart injury blow
Sunderland face Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup – and we’ve got all the action covered from Craven Cottage.
The Black Cats should be full of confidence following last weekend’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough – but are still dealing with several injury setbacks.
Captain Corry Evans is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, a blow which may alter the club’s transfer plans.
Sunderland have made three new signings in January, though, with forward Joe Gelhardt joining on loan from Leeds until the end of the season.
We’ll bring you live updates, analysis and reaction from today’s match as Sunderland aim to reach the fifth round of the competition:
RECAP: Fulham 1 (Cairney, 61) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 6)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, Ballard, Alese (Huggins, 45), Neil, Michut (Ekwah, 77), Roberts (Rigg, 86), Amad, Clarke (Bennette, 77), Stewart (Ba, 20)
- Subs: Bass, Huggins, Ba, Rigg, Bennette, Ekwah, Kelly, Johnson, Watson
- Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Tosin, Diop, Kurzawa, Palhinha, Pereira, Cairney (Reed, 77), Solomon, Wilson (Willian, 69), Vinicius (Mitrovic, 64)
- Subs: Leno, Duffy, Reed, Mitrovic, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, James, Harris
Excellent double save from Patterson to deny Reid and then Willian.
Rigg thought he had scored the winner but the flag had been raised for offside against Ba.
The away fans still believe their side can win it after winning a late corner.
Ballard’s header from Amad’s delivery was held by Rodak.
Another effort for Patterson after Tete’s cross from the right was directed on target by Solomon.
The low effort lacked power though.