News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Fulham 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights as FA Cup tie goes to replay after Ross Stewart injury blow

Sunderland face Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup – and we’ve got all the action covered from Craven Cottage.

By Joe Nicholson
2 minutes ago

The Black Cats should be full of confidence following last weekend’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough – but are still dealing with several injury setbacks.

Captain Corry Evans is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, a blow which may alter the club’s transfer plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland have made three new signings in January, though, with forward Joe Gelhardt joining on loan from Leeds until the end of the season.

Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland at Fulham.
Most Popular

We’ll bring you live updates, analysis and reaction from today’s match as Sunderland aim to reach the fifth round of the competition:

RECAP: Fulham 1 (Cairney, 61) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 6)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, Ballard, Alese (Huggins, 45), Neil, Michut (Ekwah, 77), Roberts (Rigg, 86), Amad, Clarke (Bennette, 77), Stewart (Ba, 20)
  • Subs: Bass, Huggins, Ba, Rigg, Bennette, Ekwah, Kelly, Johnson, Watson
  • Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Tosin, Diop, Kurzawa, Palhinha, Pereira, Cairney (Reed, 77), Solomon, Wilson (Willian, 69), Vinicius (Mitrovic, 64)
  • Subs: Leno, Duffy, Reed, Mitrovic, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, James, Harris
Show new updates

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Reaction from Craven Cottage

FULL-TIME: FULHAM 1 SUNDERLAND 1

90+3’ Big double save from Patterson

Excellent double save from Patterson to deny Reid and then Willian.

90+1’ RIGG SCORES - but it’s OFFSIDE

Rigg thought he had scored the winner but the flag had been raised for offside against Ba.

FOUR minutes added time

89’ Ballard header saved

The away fans still believe their side can win it after winning a late corner.

Ballard’s header from Amad’s delivery was held by Rodak.

86’ SUBSTITUTION

ON: Rigg

OFF: Roberts

85’ Patterson still alert

Another effort for Patterson after Tete’s cross from the right was directed on target by Solomon.

The low effort lacked power though.

81’ Two efforts blocked

Both sides could still win this and Sunderland are still posing a threat.

Roberts and Amad linked up well there before the former saw a shot blocked by Tosin.

Ewkah then went for goal but his shot also hit a Fulham defender, before Neil fired an effort over.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
SunderlandFulhamRoss StewartCorry EvansPremier League