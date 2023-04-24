How Sunderland’s fixtures compare to play-off rivals after excellent West Brom win: Photo gallery
Sunderland moved into the Championship play-off places following an impressive 2-1 win at West Brom – but how do their fixtures compare to the teams around them?
The Black Cats sit 6th in the Championship table with two matches left to play in the regular league campaign.
But which teams have the most favourable run-ins on paper?
With league leaders Burnley already promoted, here’s a look at this season’s remaining games for the clubs battling for automatic promotion and play-off positions.
