Dennis Cirkin celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against West Brom. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Dennis Cirkin celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against West Brom. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

How Sunderland’s fixtures compare to play-off rivals after excellent West Brom win: Photo gallery

Sunderland moved into the Championship play-off places following an impressive 2-1 win at West Brom – but how do their fixtures compare to the teams around them?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST

The Black Cats sit 6th in the Championship table with two matches left to play in the regular league campaign.

But which teams have the most favourable run-ins on paper?

With league leaders Burnley already promoted, here’s a look at this season’s remaining games for the clubs battling for automatic promotion and play-off positions.

Played: 44 | Points: 62 | Remaining games: Hull (A), West Brom (H)

1. (12th) Swansea

Played: 44 | Points: 62 | Remaining games: Hull (A), West Brom (H) Photo: Michael Steele

Played: 44 | Points: 62 | Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A), Blackpool (H)

2. (11th) Norwich

Played: 44 | Points: 62 | Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A), Blackpool (H) Photo: Henry Browne

Played: 44 | Points: 63 | Remaining games: Sheffield United (A), Sunderland (H)

3. (10th) Preston

Played: 44 | Points: 63 | Remaining games: Sheffield United (A), Sunderland (H) Photo: Clive Brunskill

Played: 43 | Points: 63 | Remaining fixtures: Sheffield United (A), Norwich (H), Swansea (A)

4. (9th) West Brom

Played: 43 | Points: 63 | Remaining fixtures: Sheffield United (A), Norwich (H), Swansea (A) Photo: Catherine Ivill

