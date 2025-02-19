Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kevin Phillips has parted company with AFC Fylde.

Former Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has left his role as head coach of non-league side AFC Fylde, it has been confirmed.

The 51-year-old was unveiled as the club’s manager back in October, with the Coasters languishing 21st in the National League. Since then, however, Phillips has been unable to arrest their worrying form, and leaves Mill Farm with Fylde now 22nd in the fifth tier.

Phillips has overseen just one win in his last five matches, with his final outing in the dugout ending in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Boston United on Tuesday evening.

A subsequent statement from Fylde reads: “AFC Fylde can confirm that the club and Head Coach Kevin Phillips have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Kevin for his efforts and wish him well for the future. Current assistant coach David Longwell will take charge of the team on an interim basis until we announce a permanent replacement.”

Speaking about his decision to join Fylde during an interview with Sky Sports around the time of his appointment, Phillips said: “Firstly, the facilities here are second to none. I've heard a lot about this football club over the years. The set-up, the ambition, the infrastructure - until you see it, you don't believe it. But from the minute I've come up here, it's fantastic, not just here at the ground, but the training ground, the academy. The facilities are second to none, so the owners have done a magnificent job.”

He added: “The challenge is there straight away. I know what needs to be done, it's just implementing it. When I looked at the club and analysed it, and looked at what I need to do, it's clear that they've conceded way too many goals. First and foremost, they need to make us harder to beat. We need to try and keep clean sheets. We've only kept one clean sheet this season, which isn't good enough. We've conceded 26 goals, so there lies the problem.”

Prior to his arrival at Fylde, Phillips had been out of management since leaving Hartlepool United last April, and had previously spent time as the main man at fellow North East outfit South Shields.

Following his arrival at Mill Farm, club chairman David Haythornthwaite said: “The search for the new manager has taken maybe a bit longer than people expected but this is reflective of the interest we had received in the position. Kevin was presented to us at an early stage and was invited with several others to Mill Farm for a lengthy interview and after that, was the clear favourite.”