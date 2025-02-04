Jobe Bellingham has shone for Sunderland this season.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has insisted that current Black Cats star Jobe Bellingham is good enough to one day play for England amid reports suggesting that national boss Thomas Tuchel has cast an eye over the teenager.

Bellingham has established himself as a key presence in Sunderland’s midfield since completing a move from boyhood club Birmingham City in 2023, and the 19-year-old has kicked on impressively during Regis Le Bris’ time on Wearside, scoring four goals and assisting three more across 27 Championship outings this term.

Indeed, Bellingham’s performances have been at such an eye-catching level that recent reports have suggested newly-appointed England manager Tuchel is monitoring his progress ahead of a prospective senior call-up.

And Phillips believes that the Sunderland starlet will one day represent the Three Lions, whether that comes sooner or later. Speaking during ITV’s coverage of the Black Cats’ 3-2 win over Middlesbrough on Monday night, when asked if Bellingham and teammate Chris Rigg were on course for international recognition, the pundit said: “Possibly, possibly. You know, I think certainly Gareth [Southgate] wasn't afraid to bring young players into his squad, and I'm hoping Tuchel does exactly the same - give our young talent, no matter what league they're playing in [a chance].

“I was lucky enough to break into England's squad playing in the Championship. You know, it's great to see, so I just hope that these players don't think too much into it [so that] it affects their game. It will come at some stage, whether it's now or later on in their career, if they keep developing the way they are, they're good young players, they will get into England's squad, but it's great to hear that.”

Fellow pundit Stewart Downing added: “You know, he [Bellingham] had a really good season. I think with a manager who gets the best out of young players, and young players want to trust in the confidence from their manager that they're going to play every week, that they're going to perform, and he's certainly been one of their standout players.

“He's got a lot of attributes that have the look of his brother [current England international Jude] - the way they run, the way they move, they're powerful players. He's had a really good season.”

Speaking in a recent YouTube documentary about the prospect of playing for the Three Lions alongside his younger brother, Real Madrid icon Jude said: “Because we're of a similar age and we've played together for so long - in the street and on tufts of grass - to play with my brother for England, that would be the biggest dream of my life. That would mean more than any of the trophies, especially if we managed to do it on a consistent basis and play at a major tournament together, win things together. Honestly, nothing would even get close to that, nothing.”