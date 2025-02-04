Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Liverpool striker Jayden Danns

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have completed the signing of Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns on loan until the end of the season.

Danns will not be immediately available for selection, after his medical on Wearside revealed a back injury that will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. It was an injury that no party had been aware of with Danns starting and play 83 minutes in the Champions League for Liverpool last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have opted to press ahead with the deal, confident that the 19-year-old could offer very valuable competition and cover in the final weeks of the season. Sunderland’s sporting director said the deal was a coup for the club amid significant competition from other Championship clubs.

“Jayden is an extremely talented player, who fits the profile we were searching for,” Speakman said.

“His availability was always going to be determined late in the window due to Liverpool’s schedule and the demand for him was high, so we worked extremely hard to secure the player. It’s unfortunate that the medical process highlighted an issue that ultimately requires Jayden to take a period of rest. Despite this, he remained highly motivated to come to Sunderland and as such we agreed to collaborate with Liverpool to ensure there is an opportunity for him to join us at a later date. We remain excited by the prospect of working with him and look forward to supporting him throughout the upcoming period.”

Danns said he was disappointed that he would not be able to go straight into competitive action but said he was determined to still make an impact in the race for promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danns added: “This is my first loan move and a chance to prove myself, so I’m very appreciative of the opportunity and I’m grateful to the Club for placing their faith in me. I’ve done my research and the team is incredible, so this feels like the right step. I’m disappointed that I will be unable to do that straightaway, but I’m proud to have joined the Club and I will work hard throughout this period to ensure I can return to action and play my part.”

Danns has returned to Liverpool for the initial stages of his rehab, before he will then return to the north east to begin working his way into contention for selection.