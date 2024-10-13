Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland defender helped his country to a point on their travels on Saturday

Sunderland defender Trai Hume was named Player of the Match in Northern Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Belarus on Saturday.

The 22-year-old started the UEFA Nations League clash on the right side of a back three, alongside former Black Cat Paddy McNair, and helped his country to a clean sheet and a valuable point in Eastern Europe. Northern Ireland created a host of opportunities in the first half, but were unable to capitalise on their early pressure, and remain third in their group, one point behind Belarus and Bulgaria above them.

In a post after the final whistle, Northern Ireland’s official X account wrote: “Yet another solid display from our Player of the Match, Trai Hume”. The Sunderland full-back completed a full 90 minutes, earning his 13th senior cap in the process.

Hume had captained Northern Ireland in each of their Nations League fixtures last month, but saw the armband handed to Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley as manager Michael O’Neill continues to search for a new permanent leader following the retirements of Steven Davis and Jonny Evans, who continues to play for Manchester United at club level.

Speaking earlier in the year about the prospect of captaining his country, Hume said: “I wouldn’t mind because growing up I captained younger age groups so maybe I have that in me. I want to help younger players that are coming through and lead them. It’s going to be different. When I first came in there was Steven Davis, Jonny [Evans], and Craig Cathcart, a lot of experience, so it is going to be a big change."

Saturday’s game also had the unusual distinction of being played behind closed doors at a neutral venue, rather than in Belarus itself. Northern Ireland travelled to Western Hungary to compete in an empty stadium due to ongoing UEFA restrictions placed on Belarusian supporters. Speaking ahead of the game, Northern Ireland boss O’Neill suggested that the game would "have the feel of a fixture played during Covid"