Former Sunderland defender Paddy McNair is on international duty with Black Cats duo Dan Ballard and Trai Hume

Former Sunderland defender Paddy McNair admitted he was disappointed to see ex-Black Cats man Jonny Evans retire from international football as Northern Ireland lost yet another experienced player following the retirements of Stuart Dallas and Steven Davis.

McNair spent two years at the Stadium of Light between 2016 and 2018 after joining on a four-year deal from Manchester United. His first season was disrupted by a ruptured ACL as he spent 11 months out. He returned to action following the club’s relegation in 2017 but left after the Black Cats were demoted to League One. He joined north east rivals Middlesbrough in a deal that was worth up to £5m.

Evans is also a familiar name to Sunderland fans, having spent two loan spells at the Stadium of Light between 2006 and 2008, making a total of 35 appearances. McNair and Evans have played alongside each other numerous times for Northern Ireland, but the latter announced his retirement from international football last week after earning 107 caps since his debut in 2006.

McNair said of Evans’ decision: "It is disappointing. He has had an unbelievable career and he is a great person. All Northern Ireland fans would have hoped he would stay for another year or two but I don't think Jonny owes anything to anyone. He has earned over 100 caps and is probably one of Northern Ireland's greatest-ever players.”

McNair and Exeter City striker Josh Magennis are the only two players in the current Northern Ireland squad who were part of the side that reached Euro 2016. A crop of new players has come through, which includes Sunderland pair Dan Ballard and Trai Hume. Ballard captained Michael O’Neill’s side during the summer and McNair hailed the new generation of young stars ahead of Nations League matches with Luxembourg and Bulgaria this week.

“We have some great young players coming through and they need these games to continue improving,” McNair added. “The two recent campaigns didn’t go the way we would have liked but players like Stuart Dallas, Steven Davis and Jonny experienced that frustration too, campaigns that don’t go your way. But when the good times come it makes it even better if you have experienced tough times.”