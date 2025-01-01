Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luke O’Nien had to be told about the 27-year Sunderland record before breaking it against Norwich City

Luke O’Nien was in disbelief after being told he had broken a 27-year Stadium of Light record during the game against Norwich City.

Since it was opened in 1997, no player has made more appearances at the Stadium of Light than Luke O’Nien. Sunderland’s club captain broke the record when he started the game against Norwich City in the Championship before Christmas.

The 30-year-old has appeared 140 times for Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in all competitions. If the central defender plays against Sheffield United in the Championship on Saturday, that figure will extend to 141, taking him clear of his nearest rival, John O’Shea. The Republic of Ireland international played at Sunderland’s home ground 138 times, including seven appearances for other clubs.

O’Nien has also moved ahead of Sunderland favourites Lee Cattermole, Micky Gray and Kevin Phillips, who make up the top five alongside O’Shea. However, speaking after breaking the record, O’Nien revealed his surprise when told about the milestone.

“I couldn’t believe it when the media man texted me, I had a huge smile on my face,” O’Nien said after the Norwich City game. “It’s a huge privilege and I still can’t believe, with the number of players who have come through this stadium, to have an appearance growing up as a kid, I would have snapped your hand off but to have the most appearances at this beautiful stadium - it is smiles when you phrase it like that. I’ve added one and hopefully plenty more to come.”

“I was hopeless on my debut,” O’Nien reflected. “It’s not bad, is it? It’s important for my kids growing up, it’s not how you start, it’s about consistency and willingness to learn to improve and that is something I will teach my kids and hopefully, they will see their dad’s not useless and I can teach them one or two things. I might not show them my debut but I will show the work behind the scenes that got me here today.

“Those days serve you, they always do. Ironically they’re the best days that happen to you and my debut was the best day that happened to me. People ask me what that means but it’s the day that taught me the most, it’s when you learn the biggest lessons, You choose to either hide from them or you choose to learn from them.

“Not getting promoted, getting taken off on my debut, I welcome those days now because. Probably not after my first 45 minutes - probably the polar opposite. I take each day as it comes, I go in, try to get better, not just myself but I try to help other people and have an impact.

“I look back, review and go again. Tomorrow is never guaranteed so I just try to maximise each day as best I can, always come in with a smile and always try to get better and that’s the way I’ve been for seven years, whether I’m playing well or people think I’m playing badly or indifferent. It’s the same thing I try to do and I will tomorrow.”