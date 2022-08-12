Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer news that has emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Fletcher set for Championship switch

According to the Watford Observer, Ashley Fletcher is set to swap Vicarage Road for the DW Stadium this season.

Former Sunderland loanee Ashley Fletcher is set to join Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan deal (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Fletcher will join Leam Richardson’s side on a season-long loan deal after an unsuccessful spell in the MLS with New York Red Bulls earlier this year.

Fletcher featured for Sunderland during their last season in the Championship, scoring just twice in 16 outings for Chris Coleman’s side.

The former West Ham and Middlesbrough striker joined Watford in 2021 but has made just six appearances for the Hornets.

Rotherham United had also reportedly shown an interest in signing the striker this summer, however, manager Paul Warne revealed this morning that the Millers looked set to miss out on the 26-year-old:

Warne said: "Prior to this press conference I've heard Chinese whispers that he's gone somewhere else.

"After this conversation I will quickly try to get hold of his agent to find out what's happened. It doesn't look that positive."

Watford ‘close in’ on Davis

Elsewhere in the Championship, Watford are reportedly ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign striker Keinan Davis from Aston Villa.

The move would initially be a loan deal, however, The Athletic report that the Hornets would have the option of making it into a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Davis netted five goals in 15 appearances for Nottingham Forest in the Championship last season and although he is highly-rated at Aston Villa, he will be allowed to leave Villa Park this summer with players like Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and Sunderland-linked striker Cameron Archer ahead of him in the pecking order.

Huddersfield sign Villa youngster

Huddersfield Town have announced the signing of Aston Villa youngster Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

The 19-year-old joins the Terriers on a season long loan deal after playing a role for Villa’s first-team during pre-season.