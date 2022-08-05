Chris Coleman's Sunderland side fought back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Bristol City in the last time the two sides met (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Sunderland’s last clash against Bristol City was a memorable one - but what happened to the Black Cats players that featured that afternoon?

It was certainly a memorable affair the last time Sunderland played at Ashton Gate.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 5th August 2022

In February 2018, relegation threatened Sunderland went into half-time trailing 3-0 to promotion chasing Bristol City - managed by former Cats boss Lee Johnson at the time.

However, a remarkable second-half turnaround, aided by two own goals from their hosts, rescued an unlikely point for Sunderland in a match now labelled as ‘Bristanbul’ (as no one is calling it).

Lining-up against Sunderland on that day was current Black Cat Bailey Wright - but what about the players who featured for Sunderland?

Surprisingly, just four years on from that game, none of the starting side or three substitutes who came onto the field are still at the club.

Here, we take a look at what has happened to every player who featured for the Black Cats on that memorable day at Ashton Gate.

What are your memories of this match?

1. Lee Camp

The 37-year-old is now a free agent. After leaving Sunderland, Camp played for Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Coventry City and Swindon Town before signing for Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham in March on a short-term deal.

2. Billy Jones

Jones announced his retirement after leaving Rotherham United last summer. Jones played 41 times for the Millers during his three years with the club - save for a very short loan spell at Crewe Alexandra.

3. Tyias Browning

After leaving Sunderland following the conclusion of his loan spell from Everton, Browning moved to China to join Guangzhou FC, a club he is still at today.

4. Jake Clarke-Salter

Clarke-Salter joined QPR earlier this summer on a permanent deal after six loan moves away from Stamford Bridge during his career. He played the full match during QPR’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

