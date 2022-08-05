In February 2018, relegation threatened Sunderland went into half-time trailing 3-0 to promotion chasing Bristol City - managed by former Cats boss Lee Johnson at the time.

However, a remarkable second-half turnaround, aided by two own goals from their hosts, rescued an unlikely point for Sunderland in a match now labelled as ‘Bristanbul’ (as no one is calling it).

Lining-up against Sunderland on that day was current Black Cat Bailey Wright - but what about the players who featured for Sunderland?

Surprisingly, just four years on from that game, none of the starting side or three substitutes who came onto the field are still at the club.

Here, we take a look at what has happened to every player who featured for the Black Cats on that memorable day at Ashton Gate.

1. Lee Camp The 37-year-old is now a free agent. After leaving Sunderland, Camp played for Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Coventry City and Swindon Town before signing for Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham in March on a short-term deal. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Billy Jones Jones announced his retirement after leaving Rotherham United last summer. Jones played 41 times for the Millers during his three years with the club - save for a very short loan spell at Crewe Alexandra. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Tyias Browning After leaving Sunderland following the conclusion of his loan spell from Everton, Browning moved to China to join Guangzhou FC, a club he is still at today. Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales

4. Jake Clarke-Salter Clarke-Salter joined QPR earlier this summer on a permanent deal after six loan moves away from Stamford Bridge during his career. He played the full match during QPR’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales