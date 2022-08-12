Sunderland's Championship rivals Wigan beat Rotherham to ex-SAFC striker signing

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Wigan Athletic are closing in on the signing of former SAFC loanee Ashley Fletcher, according to reports.

By Richard Mennear
Friday, 12th August 2022, 3:44 pm

Wigan have beaten Rotherham United to the loan signing of ex-Middlesbrough striker Fletcher, who spent time on loan at Sunderland when they were last in the Championship. He later joined Watford.

Paul Warne fears Rotherham United have lost out on their main striker target this summer.

Warne told the media this morning: "Prior to this press conference I've heard Chinese whispers that he's gone somewhere else.

"After this conversation I will quickly try to get hold of his agent to find out what's happened. It doesn't look that positive."

