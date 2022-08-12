Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan have beaten Rotherham United to the loan signing of ex-Middlesbrough striker Fletcher, who spent time on loan at Sunderland when they were last in the Championship. He later joined Watford.

Paul Warne fears Rotherham United have lost out on their main striker target this summer.

Warne told the media this morning: "Prior to this press conference I've heard Chinese whispers that he's gone somewhere else.

Sunderland's Championship rivals Wigan beat Rotherham to ex-SAFC striker signing. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...