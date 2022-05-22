Loading...
Some of the photos you sent us as Sunderland clinched promotion back to the Championship

11 of YOUR pictures from home and away as Sunderland march to Wembley victory against Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland secured promotion back to the Championship with an assured display against rival hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final.

By james harrison
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 2:04 pm

Goals from Elliott Embleton and Ross Stewart were ensured a 2-0 win against the Chairboys in what turned out to to be pretty comfortable day in the Wembley sunshine.

About 46,000 members of the Red and White Army are estimated to have made the journey to London, packing out Trafalgar Square and Covent Garden the night before the tie.

Meanwhile, the thousands who were forced to watch from home made sure they did everything they could to show their support for the side.

Here’s a selection of photos you sent in of yourselves enjoying the day.

1. On our way to Wembley

Freddie Gales hitched a lift on the shoulder of his uncle, Gino Elraee.

Photo: Submitted

2. Ha'Way the Lads

Louise and Neil Hepton were happy with the result

Photo: Submitted

3. International support

Fans at the Sunny Pub, Sunny Beach, in Bulgaria

Photo: Submitted

4. Paws for thought

Emmett and Lola know which side their bone's buttered

Photo: Submitted

