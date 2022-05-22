11 of YOUR pictures from home and away as Sunderland march to Wembley victory against Wycombe Wanderers

Goals from Elliott Embleton and Ross Stewart were ensured a 2-0 win against the Chairboys in what turned out to to be pretty comfortable day in the Wembley sunshine.

About 46,000 members of the Red and White Army are estimated to have made the journey to London, packing out Trafalgar Square and Covent Garden the night before the tie.

Meanwhile, the thousands who were forced to watch from home made sure they did everything they could to show their support for the side.

Here’s a selection of photos you sent in of yourselves enjoying the day.

Freddie Gales hitched a lift on the shoulder of his uncle, Gino Elraee.

Louise and Neil Hepton were happy with the result

Fans at the Sunny Pub, Sunny Beach, in Bulgaria

Emmett and Lola know which side their bone's buttered