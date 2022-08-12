Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers boss Michael Beale has reported several injury concerns ahead of his side’s trip to Wearside, with midfielders George Thomas, Luke Amos and Chris Willock also doubts, as well as full-back Kenneth Paal.

QPR recorded an impressive 3-2 win over Middlesbrough in their last Championship match but were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Charlton on penalties in midweek.

“George took a knock the other night,” said Beale ahead of the Sunderland match. “We can’t catch a break at the minute, it seems every time we play something happens to one or two of the players.

Jake Clarke-Salter playing for England Under-21s.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In the last two weeks we have had two or three things happen that have held us back. It’s important we get as many points on the board while we are like this, to show our strength of character and our resolve.

"This weekend might be too soon, certainly for Luke and George, and it might be a little bit too soon for Chris and Kenneth but by the back end of next week we will see both of them back.

“We are coming out the other side of it slowly. Jake won’t be ready this weekend. I don’t want to put a time on it yet. It is a problem with his hamstring and we have gone for a second opinion on it.”

Clarke-Salter, who made 11 appearances during a loan spell at Sunderland in 2018, joined QPR on a permanent deal from Chelsea this summer and started The R’s season opener against Blackburn.

In his absence, Jimmy Dunne, another former Black Cats defender, took his place at the heart of QPR’s defence and scored in the win over Middlesbrough at the Kiyan Prince Foundation.

Rangers are hopeful of strengthening their squad ahead of the trip to Sunderland and are reportedly closing in on a loan deal to sign right-back Ethan Laird from Manchester United.