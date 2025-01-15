Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Newcastle United star Jonjo Shelvey is currently training with Burnley.

Burnley manager Scott Parker has praised Jonjo Shelvey as the midfielder continues to train with the Clarets ahead of their Championship clash with Sunderland on Friday night, but insists that no concrete decision has been made on whether or not he will be offered a permanent deal at Turf Moor.

The ex-Newcastle United man has been working with Parker’s side in recent days, and is currently without a club having left Turkish side Eyupspor earlier this month. As such, he would be free to sign for Burnley at any point, but as things stand, no agreement has been finalised - and Parker has suggested that conversations of that nature will take place over the coming days.

Speaking in a press conference, the Clarets boss said: “He [Shelvey] is training at the moment, yeah. So he's been with us now for a couple of days now, three or four days training with us. We decided to bring Jonjo in, understand his quality. So yeah, just wanted to have a closer look on Jonjo. We've not made a decision yet and we'll have them conversations in the coming days with Jonjo on how I see things and where he sits with it as well, really.”

When asked whether Shelvey was closer to signing than not, Parker added: “I'm not really sure at this present moment in time. Like I said, it's been such a short space of time that Jonjo's been in here. He's been first class since he's come in, applied himself in the right way. But it's still too early to say.”

Burnley host Sunderland at Turf Moor later this week, with just two points separating the two sides, and three points separating the entirety of the top four. As such, the January transfer window could represent a crucial juncture for several promotion contenders, and to that end, Parker delivered a coy update on his side’s recruitment plans.

He added: “[Plans are] Progressing, but as always, the January transfer window is very, very difficult. We want to try and be active if we can. There's obviously different factors into that, how you can be and whether you can be [active], for many, many reasons.

“I've stated before, maybe some players will leave the football club who can try and gain some more minutes and get some more playing time and we'll try and look around to see what we can add. I don't want to bring anyone in here who can't add anything, but we'll see what happens.”