Sunderland youngster Matty Young has been tipped to go far in his career as he continues to make a big impact during a loan spell with National League North club Darlington.

The highly-rated goalkeeper has made rapid progress over the last 12 months as his performances within the Black Cats academy set-up earned him a first England Under-19 cap when he featured alongside the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Jack Hinshelwood in a 7-1 win against Mexico in November.

Sunderland youngster Matty Young in action for loan club Darlington in their 4-0 win at South Shields (photo Kevin Wilson)

Young’s development took another step forwards when he was handed an opportunity to gain senior experience during an initial one-month loan with a Darlington side battling against relegation from non-league football’s second tier. The Black Cats stopper has helped the Quakers to four wins in his first five appearances and they now lie just one point from escaping the relegation zone ahead of Tuesday night’s home game with Scunthorpe United.

Young has earned praise from one Darlington team-mate as former Gateshead and York City defender Scott Barrow assessed the impact the Black Cats youngster has made during his loan spell at Blackwell Meadows. Speaking at Sunday’s North East Football Writers Association awards, the Quakers defender told The Echo: “Some of the lads were there at the start of the season, when things have been tough.

“All we needed was someone to come in with a bit of belief, some players to come in with a bit of belief, like myself with experience. We’ve signed some players like Cedric (Main) up top, which we needed to have someone to score goals. Someone to create goals, Matty Cornish has come in and has been a breath of fresh air. And the young keeper in Matty Young, from Sunderland. For a 17-year-old lad, he’s a big presence and he’s been superb. His career is going to go bigger and bigger and bigger.”