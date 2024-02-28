Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Championship with Mike Dodds in charge of the first team until the end of the season after the sacking of Michael Beale.

Sunderland lost 2-1 against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light last time out and are now sitting in mid-table, 12 points off 21st and eight from the play-off places.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer headlines involving Sunderland that you may have missed this week:

Sunderland considering loan move

Sunderland are exploring their options regarding young goalkeeper Adam Richardson during the second half of the season, The Echo has learned.

Richardson is highly rated by coaches at the Academy of Light and that faith was reflected with the offer of a three-year deal last May, which extended his stay on Wearside until the summer of 2026 when signed.

The 20-year-old played for Sunderland during pre-season under Tony Mowbray and was set to join the senior goalkeeping group behind Nathan Bishop and first-choice Anthony Patterson before sustaining an injury towards the end of last summer.

Richardson has since returned to fitness at the Academy of Light and has featured twice for Sunderland's under-21 team but is vying for minutes with the aforementioned Bishop, meaning the Black Cats are looking into the possibility of a loan move.

Although the January transfer window is now closed, non-league clubs can still loan players from teams in the EFL and Premier League. Sunderland recently sent highly-rated goalkeeper Matty Young, 16, to Darlington in the National League North to gain first-team minutes - and The Echo understands the Wearsiders are looking into a similar move for Richardson.

Former Sunderland man Mason Cotcher could join Leeds United

Former Sunderland youth teamer Mason Cotcher played for Leeds United's under-18s on trial recently - and scored against his old team.

Cotcher left Sunderland last summer but the player has not yet signed for a new club despite interest from Scottish giants Rangers and Premier League clubs Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal plus a trial at Manchester United recently.

Sunderland did try to keep hold of Cotcher but were unsuccessful in their attempts with the player heading to Manchester United on trial during January before moving on to Leeds United. Cotcher started and scored the only goal of the game as Leeds under-18s defeated Sunderland 1-0 in the Premier League under-18 north competition.

The Back Cats presented an offer to Cotcher at the start of the summer, but could not reach an agreement on terms. Though Sunderland were open to Cotcher coming back into the fold had there been a change of heart, they became increasingly resigned to his departure as the striker weighed up his options elsewhere.