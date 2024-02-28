Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds has been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm. Back-to-back defeats have seen the club drop off the play-off pace and Beale has struggled to win over sceptical supporters.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he was 'disappointed' that Beale was leaving but that it was in the best interests of the club. He added that the club took 'full accountability' for what had happened.

But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ stint? Here, we take a look. Odds courtesy of Instant Casino...

1 . Scott Parker Scott Parker's odds of taking the Sunderland job weren't available last week. However, Instant Casino now have Parker at 8/1.

2 . Roy Keane Former Sunderland manager Roy Keane was been given odds of 12/1 Instant Casino to become Sunderland's head coach in the summer. Keane's odds have now changed to 5/1.

3 . Wayne Rooney Former Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney was given odds of 9/1 by Instant Casino to become Sunderland's head coach in the summer. Rooney's odds are now 16/1, a considerable lengthening.