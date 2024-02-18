Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darlington fans like what they see from Sunderland loanee Matty Young after the young goalkeeper made his debut.

The 16-year-old didn't have a great deal to do as Darlington defeated South Shields 4-0 in the National League North over the weekend following his loan switch to the North East club earlier in the week.

Young started in goal with former Sunderland youth team players Andrew Nelson and Mitchell Curry also a part of Darlo's squad.

Darlo fan account @darlouncoveres said on Twitter: "Even managed a Pickford’esque delayed fall to the floor late in. Impressive." Michael Barrass added: "Won’t need to wash his kit for Tuesday didn’t break sweat."

Shaun Elliott said: "Clean sheet, never looked in bother all game (although my views were restricted). I think the lad will go all the way!" Chris Lupton said: "Mature debut."

After the game, Darlington manager Steve Watson said: “It’s a big chance for him and it’s really exciting for us to play a part in a young lad’s career that will hopefully go on to do great things. What you did see from him today was that he’s a very good decision-maker, he’s very composed and he kicks and throws the ball very well. For the age of him, I’m very excited to see how he progressed with us and also when he goes back to Sunderland.

“I met him on Friday with Ben, his agent, and if nobody told me how old he was I would have thought I was speaking to a 22-year-old or 23-year-old goalkeeper. Not just how he looks or the stature of him, but how he carries himself and how he speaks about the game. He wanted to know how we play out, how we defend and you can tell he’s a grounded young lad with a really good football brain.”

The England Under-19 goalkeeper is expected to sign a new and improved contract at Sunderland during the summer, despite being the subject of interest from Premier League and Champions League winners Manchester City.