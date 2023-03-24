The forward, who is currently on international duty, recently spoke to MUTV to reflect on what has been a hugely positive loan spell so far, with his performances after settling on Wearside making him a firm favourite with supporters.

After scoring the penalty which earned a deserved point against Luton Town before the break, Amad is now closing in on his goals target for the campaign.

"I know it's very hard this season," he said.

Amad has enjoyed a superb campaign and is currently on international duty

"It's a difficult league but I think we have great players in the team to make the difference in the games.

"We have many players who are good in the team. When I play with Patrick Roberts, I have much good feeling with him on the pitch. The fans are very good. They support us every game, when you play at home and away, and they give you confidence and energy. This is important for us.

"The club has a big history. It was in the Premier League before and I hope it goes to the Premier League next season. The staff, the club, the players all have a lot of confidence in me and I do my best on the pitch to repay the confidence from the club.

"My objective here at the start of the season was to score 10 goals," he added.

"Now I want to score more goals. But I have another objective which is to take this team into the Premier League because I know it will be difficult, but I always tell myself nothing is impossible.”

Amad has been a regular in Tony Mowbray's XI, though his progress was recently impacted by a minor hamstring problem.

The 20-year-old is likely to return to Old Trafford in the summer, where he will focus on making an impression during pre-season in an attempt to play his way into Erik Ten Hag's long-term plans.

"Since I’ve been here, I’ve played in all the games and so I have felt I have more confidence," he said.

"The manager and all the staff are confident in me and I think that this will help me a lot for next year. hope that next year will be a good season for me.

“So, when a player goes on loan, the first thing is to get lots of playing minutes, and, yes, once you get lots of minutes and start playing lots, you grow straight away. Your confidence increases, and I think that, since I have been here, at the beginning I didn’t play much, but then I started playing regularly and, from there, it all started.